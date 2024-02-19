Residents in Stonnall are being warned of a potential rogue trader operating in the area.

Police say a man approached a property over the weekend offering work on their driveway.

He addressed the residents by their first names and said he had worked on their property previously, but that the driveway needed an additional treatment.

The man then suggested he could carry out the work for around £650 as someone nearby was having the same work done.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The comments were an alarm bell to the resident and he did not engage with the male and told him that he did not have that kind of money and would discuss it with the original contractor who was due to attend his property for another job the following week. “There are many ways a fraudster can get a person’s name and then use it when addressing them to make the target believe that they have had previous dealings with them or that a friend of the target has recommended them. “Please be on your guard against such tactics and to not become a victim of their scams.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson