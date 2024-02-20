Chasetown return to action as they welcome Leek Town in the quarter final of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

The Scholars will have the opportunity to turn their attention away from their league campaign after suffering back-to-back defeats against Mossley and Clitheroe.

However, the visitors currently sit nine points clear at the top of Chasetown’s league and will pose another tough test for Mark Swann’s men.

Leek fired three past Hednesford Town to earn their place in the quarter-final, while strikes from Danny O’Callaghan, Luke Yates and Tom Unwin sealed a 3-0 victory over Hanley Town in the previous round for Chasetown.

Kick off at The Scholars Ground this evening (20th February) is at 7.45pm.