Properties on a new Lichfield housing development are now 95% sold, a housebuilder has confirmed.

The Friary Meadow scheme off Birmingham Road has been built by Taylor Wimpey and is made up 475 new homes.

The remaining properties on the site are two, three and four bedrooms.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to see the new community flourish at Friary Meadow. “This has been a huge project for our Midlands and West Midlands teams and we’re thrilled to see the hard work pay off and our new residents settle into life at the development.” Ben Walker

Friary Meadow forms part of wider development known as The Spires which also includes the creation of the new Anna Seward Primary School.