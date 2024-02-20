A talk on migration and immigration will kick of a new series of discussions at Lichfield Cathedral.

Faithfully Political: The Cathedral’s Lent Series begins tomorrow (21st February).

The Revd Dr Susanna Snyder from Oxford University and Sam College will speak at 7.15pm.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said:

“In an election year, and when political issues are high profile, this set of talks by leading thinkers will equip Christians to approach the complexity of contemporary political life, and the big issues, with a sense of theological confidence and knowledge.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Future talks in the series will cover issues such as climate, the housing crisis and faith in the law.

Admission is free. For details on how to sign up visit the cathedral website.