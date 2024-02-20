Olly Murs has been confirmed as the latest act to feature in an outdoor summer concert series near Lichfield.

The singer will be at Forest Live on Cannock Chase on 29th June.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday (22nd February) before they go on general sale at 9am the following day.

A spokesperson said:

“With his infectious personality catapulting him to widespread acclaim, Murs has also appeared front-and-centre as host of ITV’s Starstruck and featured as a coach on six consecutive series of The Voice. “His most recent album, Marry Me, was released in 2022, and saw the artist at his most ambitious, punchiest and poppiest to-date.” Forest Live spokesperson

Others due to play at Cannock Chase as part of Forest Live include Anne-Marie on 27th June and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on 28th June.

For more details and ticket information, visit forestlive.com.