A scheme offering bonuses to Lichfield District Council staff has seen 20 payments made, a report has revealed.

The local authority introduced measures last year in a bid to recruit and retain workers.

A report to the council’s employment committee next week reveals that the £1,000 bonus has been paid on 20 occasions.

The council’s draft 2024 pay policy outlines how those who receive the payments are chosen.

“Each year the council will offer a one-off, annual, performance related bonus for those staff who are assessed and moderated as ‘outstanding’ at the end-of-year review. “Staff who achieve the ‘outstanding’ assessment will demonstrate exceptional performance. “We anticipate this award will be applicable to no more than the top performing 5% of staff. These staff will be going above and beyond on a regular basis, and be proactive, positive role models for the values and behaviours that we are striving to embed across the whole council. “Annual reporting and monitoring of the trial of the bonus scheme and how it is distributed will feature in future pay policy updates and our Gender Pay Gap Reports. “Twenty payments were issued in the 2023 cycle.” Lichfield District Council 2024 pay policy

Meanwhile, a referral scheme to reward current employees who help source new recruits has been less successful with no payments made so far.

The report will be discussed at the meeting of the employment committee on 26th February.