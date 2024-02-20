A tribute show is promising to be simply the best when it comes to the stage in Lichfield.

Totally Tina is inviting audiences at the Garrick to shake their tail-feather when Justine Riddoch performs as Tina Turner on 1st March.

Hits such as River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, What’s Love Got To Do With It and simply the best will be served up with a side of dazzling dancing girls.

Justine, who is a past winner of TV talent show Stars In Their Eyes when she performed as Anastacia, said she was proud of her long-running Totally Tina extravaganza.

“I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far. “Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements. “We always add our own personality to the show each year – the element of surprise keeps things fresh – but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman. “That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing. “We love what we do, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly loyal army of fans here and overseas – we look forward to meeting many more new fans this year.” Justine Riddoch

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.