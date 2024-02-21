Two inspirational students from a Lichfield school have taken to the stage at an awards ceremony to be recognised for their impressive achievements.

The Bridge Academy, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, is a short Stay school which caters for up to 15 primary and 50 secondary students who have either been permanently excluded from their mainstream schools or join on short term, preventative placements.

Students Oscar Brennan and Ethan Betts joined young people from across the UK at the Joshua Ribera Achievement Awards at The Birmingham Conference and Events Centre.

The awards were set up in memory of Joshua by his mother Alison Cope and celebrate the achievements of young people from alternative education provisions.

As a young man Joshua – who stabbed to death in September 2013 at the age of 18 years old – was excluded from mainstream school but went on to achieve great success in music.

Since his death Alison has spoken to more than 60,000 young people in alternative education.

Oscar, who is in Year 11 at the Bridge, won in the Academic Achievement Category while Year 10 student Ethan won the award for Personal Progression.

Elliot Payne, assistant headteacher at The Bridge, said:

“The staff at The Bridge couldn’t be more proud of Oscar, Ethan and all the students awarded at the event. “Both students have consistently embodied our values and are a true reflection of the achievements of young people in alternative provision.” Elliot Payne

The award winners were joined on the night by both of their mothers as well as proud staff members Mr Payne, special educational meeds co-ordinator Emma Wakefield, behaviour lead Matt Lloyd and KS3 teacher Cheryl Lloyd.