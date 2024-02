Chasetown’s attempts to win the Staffordshire Senior Cup for the first time ended at the quarter final stage as they went down 3-1 to Leek Town.

The Scholars fell behind to a Liam Buckley goal after nine minutes.

But they quickly restored parity through Jayden Campbell’s third goal of the season in the 12th minute.

Leek regained the lead through substitute Rob Stevenson in the 68th minute and sealed the tie with a goal from another substitute, George Lewis, in stoppage time.