A Lichfield business has celebrated after cutting the ribbon on its new premises.

Lunch at Loafers has moved to a larger site just a few doors down from the previous Bore Street site.

The building had previously been home to a fruit and veg shop, but has recently been refurbished by owner Lichfield District Council.

Work to install a new staircase, gas supply and upgraded electrics was completed in January, with Lunch at Loafers then carrying out additional measures such as the installation of a commercial kitchen and the creation of dining areas on both levels.

Carl Luke, the company’s owner, said:

“Lunch at Loafers has come a long way since 2019. As a family-run business we are really excited about the new opportunities to come. “We would like to thank Lichfield District Council, who have worked alongside us and supported us through the process. “We have managed to expand our takeaway service and open as a bistro offering a relaxed, beautiful seating area and delicious food in an amazing venue.” Carl Luke, Lunch at Loafers

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“It is great to see a council-owned property in a prime city centre location being put to good use accommodating a thriving and popular Lichfield business. “The bigger premises enable Lunch at Loafers to offer more to its customers and we wish Carl and his team every success.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council