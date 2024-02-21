Lichfield City will be aiming to take the next step on the road to Molineux as they welcome Paget Rangers in the quarter finals of the JW Hunt Cup.

The weekend’s 2-0 win over promotion rivals Highgate United will have certainly boosted spirits around the Trade Tyre Community Stadium, as Ivor Green’s men closed the gap between themselves and league leaders to just five points with two games still in hand.

The hosts go into the tie unbeaten in their previous six games and have won all of their last seven clashes on home soil.

A brace from Cameron Dunn sealed Lichfield City’s place in the tie with a 2-1 win over Wednesfield. The visitors booked their place after their second round opponents, Bilston Town, were removed from the competition.

Paget have struggled for form this season and have fallen to 19th place in the Midlands Football League Division One.

Premier Division side City will be hoping to extend their prolific run of form against the Bears, as they aim to defend their JW Hunt Cup title.

Kick off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (21st February) is at 7.45pm.