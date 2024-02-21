Images telling the story of Ukrainians living through the Russian invasion of their country feature in a free exhibition in Lichfield.

New Lives, Same People: Ukrainians in Wartime will run at The Hub at St Mary’s until 28th February.

The exhibition features images captured of ordinary people and pictures from war photographers during the invasion of Crimea in 2014 through to the expansion into other parts of Ukraine in 2022.

All of the pictures have been donated by individuals and families in a bid to highlight the radical changes facing Ukrainian citizens in a wartime world.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We are delighted to be able to exhibit these photographs at The Hub. “The portrayal of the everyday lives of Ukrainians post-invasion is something which, two years into the war, is in danger of being overlooked. “This exhibition demonstrates the continuing nightmare of war.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

The exhibition was created by a team of Ukrainians in Germany and will stop in Lichfield as part of a showcase visiting different parts of the UK.