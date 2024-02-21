The Lichfield Garrick will host a live screening of the National Theatre production of Vanya this week.

Fleabag star Andrew Scott brings multiple characters to life in Simon Stephens’ new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

The screening will be held at 4pm on Sunday (25th February).

A spokesperson said:

“Hopes, dreams, and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.