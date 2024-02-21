The opening date for a new gym in Lichfield city centre has been confirmed.

Energie Fitness will welcome its first visitors on Friday (23rd February).

The business is operating from the Three Spires shopping centre site in part of what was previously an Argos store.

Ahead of the opening, a launch party will take place from 4pm to 8pm tomorrow with people invited to take a look around the new facility.

Discounted membership rates are also in place ahead of the opening. For more details visit the Energie Fitness website.