Motorists are being urged to avoid using a road near Lichfield as a diversion route after a number of vehicles were damaged by potholes.

Broad Lane has been closed after “urgent issues” were identified by highways teams.

With the A38 slip road at Streethay currently shut, many satnavs are directing drivers into Lichfield via Brookhay Lane and the now closed Broad Lane.

But residents living on Park Lane say their road is being used as an alternative despite it being unsuitable for many vehicles.

One told Lichfield Live:

“Park Lane is a very narrow, single track road with several sharp bends and no pull ins, just grass verges that have to be used as passing places every time two vehicles meet. “This has made the lane very dangerous with thick mud on the road and the verges are all churned up with mud. “There are several large, deep potholes that are now extremely dangerous and we know of several tyre blow outs since the traffic was diverted that have resulted in people changing wheels on residents drives as the lane is too narrow and busy to do this safely on the road.” Park Lane resident

The resident said she had seen at least ten drivers needing to use driveways to change damaged tyres.

“This lane is totally unsuitable for the traffic HS2 have forced to use it with the closure of the A38 Streethay junction. “Large lorries, car transporters and other heavy traffic are using the road making it very dangerous for residents who live on the lane. This has been made worse as a large number of drivers are travelling far too fast for the lane and for the muddy condition the lane is now in. “Park Lane is a lovely country lane used by locals for walking, running, horse riding and cycling. It’s not a major road I am amazed no-one has been seriously hurt.” Park Lane resident

A county council spokesperson confirmed that Park Lane was being used as a diversion route during the Broad Lane closure.

They added that the council looks for the most appropriate diversion available at the time that provides the minimum disruption during a road closure.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“Our highways crews have been made aware of a number of urgent defects on Broad Lane and for safety reasons have temporarily closed the road until a full assessment and required repairs can be made. “Crews will be working as a matter of urgency to get the road reopened as soon as possible. People should use the signed diversion until the road is reopened. “We have one of the largest road networks in the country and keeping our highways in a good state of repair remains an ongoing and costly challenge. Last year, we completed around 16,000 pothole jobs around the county, which often consist of two or three potholes. “People can report highways issues at www.staffordshire.gov.uk.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The closure of Broad Lane is currently expected to run until 10th March.