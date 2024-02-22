Indie rock covers will be served up when a popular band return to a Lichfield pub.
Ain’t No Disco will play at The Feathers on Saturday (24th February).
The band are on stage at the Beacon Street venue from 9pm. Admission is free.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
