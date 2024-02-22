People are being invited to nominate local foster carers for a special award.

The first ever Fostering Star Awards will look to celebrate the work to support children and young people across Staffordshire.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said he was keen to see the “invaluable” role played by foster carers highlighted.

“We want to be able to recognise and celebrate the fantastic job our foster carers do and our first ever Fostering Star Awards will help us do that. “There’s five categories in total, including rising star, and an award for those who inspire the young people they foster. “If you do know a great foster carer in your local community, then please get them nominated.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Carers can be nominated in five award categories:

Rising Star – for carers who have fostered for less than 2 years who has made an impact on a child’s life.

Inspirational Person – someone who inspires the children in their care to achieve their potential.

Making a Difference – someone making a difference in the fostering community.

Above and Beyond – someone who goes above and beyond to support the children in their care or to support other foster carers.

Makes Us/Me Smile – someone who is always there for other foster carers, even on a challenging day.

Nominations must be received by 31st March. The awards will be handed out during Foster Care Fornight in May.

For more details on how to put someone forward are available here.