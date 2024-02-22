A vape shop in Lichfield is branching out by opening a new cafe area.

The Ace of Vapez will open The Ace Coffee Lounge at 15 Tamworth Street in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said the move was about creating a place for people to “unwind and connect”.

“Opening a coffee lounge is an endeavor driven by a passion for coffee and creating welcoming spaces for people to gather. “It involves meticulously planning every detail, from selecting the perfect location to designing the interior ambiance, crafting a menu of exceptional coffee blends and specialty drinks is essential to offering a memorable experience for customers. “Opening the coffee lounge is not just about serving beverages – it’s about creating a destination where individuals can unwind, connect and indulge in the simple pleasure of a well-brewed cup of coffee.” Ace of Vapez spokesperson