A local group will host a fundraising event in aid of Lichfield Foodbank this weekend.

Friends 2 Friends will host their coffee morning from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The event, at Curborough Community Centre, will also see the organisation’s AGM held from midday.

There will be hot drinks, cakes and a tombola on offer with proceeds going to Lichfield Foodbank.

For more details visit the Friends 2 Friends Facebook page.