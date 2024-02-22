A glimpse of what a new housing development in Lichfield could look like has been revealed.
A planning application linked to the proposals for 520 new homes off Cricket Lane has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.
Persimmon Homes has put forward the reserved matters application which looks at issues such as the potential layout, appearance, scale and landscaping.
Outline permission for the overall development – which also includes industrial units – was granted in December 2022.
A planning statement said:
“This reserved matters submission deals specifically with the details proposed for the residential development on the Persimmon land.
“The residential masterplan and design code compliance statement provides clarity on details such as the the design rationale informing the appearance and character of the scheme.”Planning statement
Of the properties proposed for the site there are expected to be 27 single bedroom properties, 200 two bedroom, 21 three bedroom and 62 classified as at least four bedrooms.
“The scheme will provide 35% affordable housing. The tenures will comprise 65% social rented units and 35% shared ownership.”Planning statement
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Well they look fairly typical of box type design. Garage too small for the car, no solar panels, probably gas fired heating. Built to a budget to maximise profits.
What I would really like to see is the doctors surgery, the school, a local shop and road design to address the inevitable congestion from this difficult to access site.
They should also be future proofed for when gas runs out. Heat pumps are less efficient and need high quality insulation to make them viable.
None of the above will happen. The council lacks the foresight. After all it is only another green field site and 520 additional houses to the thousands already built.
That layout… looks shocking – 520…?! You can see on the scale that three new houses = roughly one of the houses on Cricket Lane… and a massive industrial part too… of all the new build schemes this looks the most ridiculous?
What an interesting site plan. You get to live in a small red box, next to a gigantic grey monolith.