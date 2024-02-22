A glimpse of what a new housing development in Lichfield could look like has been revealed.

A planning application linked to the proposals for 520 new homes off Cricket Lane has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

Persimmon Homes has put forward the reserved matters application which looks at issues such as the potential layout, appearance, scale and landscaping.

Outline permission for the overall development – which also includes industrial units – was granted in December 2022.

A planning statement said:

“This reserved matters submission deals specifically with the details proposed for the residential development on the Persimmon land. “The residential masterplan and design code compliance statement provides clarity on details such as the the design rationale informing the appearance and character of the scheme.” Planning statement

Of the properties proposed for the site there are expected to be 27 single bedroom properties, 200 two bedroom, 21 three bedroom and 62 classified as at least four bedrooms.

“The scheme will provide 35% affordable housing. The tenures will comprise 65% social rented units and 35% shared ownership.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.