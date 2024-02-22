Lichfield City extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions and earned themselves a JW Hunt Cup semi final place after beating Paget Rangers 6-2.

Leighton McMenemy, Luke Childs, Dan Lomas, Liam Kirton and Jack Edwards were all on target, while an own goal and an incredible effort from distance were the only consolation for the visitors.

The hosts made six changes to the side that beat Highgate United last time out at the Trade Tyre Community stadium – and looked dangerous in the early stages of the contest.

Childs’ pinpoint corner ball fell perfectly onto the head of McMenemy, who nodded his effort home from close range to take the lead.

Childs then netted for himself from inside the area and fired a low-driven shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Lichfield skipper Lomas then put his side three in front when he rifled his shot past Joshua Bennett in the Paget goal from the back post.

However, an unfortunate own goal gave the visitors a helping hand back into the game, before Levi Henderson’s wonder strike from distance beat James Beeson to make it 3-2 on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts were able to restore their lead to two goals after 65 minutes, as Liam Kirton chipped his own rebounded effort over the keeper’s outstretched leg from inside the six-yard box.

Jack Edwards then netted the fifth for Lichfield. His effort from just outside the left-hand corner of the area bent around a cluster of players in the box and nestled into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal.

The sixth soon followed as Childs registered another assist as he played an unselfish pass across the face of goal for Kirton to poke into an empty net.

Substitutes Jude Taylor and Ronnie Holt both came close to adding to the scoreline, but the game finished 6-2 as the referee’s whistle confirmed Lichfield’s JW Hunt Cup semi final spot.