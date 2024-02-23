Burntwood will switch their attention away from the league this weekend as they look to continue the defence of their Staffs Intermediate Trophy title.

The CCE Sportsway side will travel to in-form Willenhall for the semi-final clash tomorrow (24th February).

Burntwood will be hoping to bounce back to form having suffered two defeats in their last two outings, conceding 89 points in the process.

Elsewhere this weekend, the 2nd team face a mid-table home clash with Essington.

Both fixtures kick off at 2.15pm.