Two family favourite tales are being brought to life in Lichfield next month.

Former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist Laura Tye and award-winning quintet Toscana Strings have teamed up for Monkey Puzzle and Ferdinand the Bull.

Storytelling, dance, music and audience participation will feature in the production at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th March.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Here at The Hub, we love engaging little ones in the arts and this delightful show is a perfect introduction to the enchantment of ballet.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £13 adults and £10 children. For booking details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.