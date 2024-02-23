Lichfield City will return to league action as they head to Highgate United to play out the reverse fixture of last weekend’s 2-0 victory.

Following more cup success on Wednesday night when they put six past Paget Rangers to progress to the semi finals of the JW Hunt Cup, Ivor Green’s men will continue their promotion push against tomorrow (24th February).

Goals from Dom Lewis and Jack Edwards – who chalked up his 14th goal of the season in midweek – secured a 2-0 victory over Highgate last Saturday as City moved within five points of first-placed Congleton Town with two games still in hand.

However, Lichfield’s away form will be tested once more as they make the trip to Highgate, who are more than capable of grinding out a result on home soil.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, ten points shy of City. Forward, Ryan Harkin, has spearheaded the Highgate front line this campaign and has been on the scoresheet 12 times so far.

Three more points for Lichfield could be crucial in their hopes of claiming the top spot, as the league leaders face an equally tough test this weekend away at Tividale.

Kick off tomorrow is at 3pm.