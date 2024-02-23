A Lichfield retailer is urging people to write to MPs to call for tougher action to prevent assaults on shop workers.

The plea from Central Co-op comes as national data reveals that reports of incidents of violence and abuse in stores has increased.

The business itself saw its outlets in Staffordshire face a 59% increase in retail crime in 2023.

It has now released a white paper calling for “urgent legislative reform” to protect staff. The steps would include an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill to criminalise assaults on shop workers.

Sarah Dickins, chief people officer at Central Co-op, said:

“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues will always be paramount to us. No one should have to fear threats, violence or abuse, and the fact this is increasing across the retail industry in our society is unacceptable. “We continue to invest in measures to keep our colleagues safe, whilst offering the best in-store experience we can for our members and customers. “We’re working with law enforcement as well as local MPs to campaign for change together by amending the Criminal Justice Bill and hope that together, as an industry, we can make this meaningful difference to all retail workers.” Sarah Dickins, Central Co-op

The white paper comes after the British Retail Consortium released its 2024 report, which highlight that incidents of violence and abuse in retail environments had increased to over 1,300 per day, while theft had more than doubled to 16.7 million cases.

Central Co-op is urging people to contact their MP to highlight the issue using letters available on the company’s website.