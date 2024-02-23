A new show home has been opened at a development in Elford.

Seven Acres is being built by Elan Homes off The Shrubbery and features apartments and houses.

The company has now opened a home showcasing a finished example of the Beeston two-bedroom property type.

Regional sales director Tracey Ball said:

“The original show home at Seven Acres was a bungalow and was quickly reserved. We’ve now moved out of that property and into a two-bedroom Beeston. “It’s been carefully planned to make the most of the footprint and is equally well suited to downsizers, first time buyers, people starting over, couples and those buying on their own. “Being able to view the show home will help buyers appreciate the layout and how they could use the space themselves.” Tracey Ball

Prices at Seven Acres start at £199,995 for a two-bedroom apartment. The Beeston starts at £269,995.

For more details visit www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/seven-acres.