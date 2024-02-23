New cameras that can detect motorists using their mobile phones or not wearing a seatbelt are to be introduced in Staffordshire.

National Highways said Staffordshire Police had joined a trial of the technology, which was first rolled out in 2021.

The expanded pilot will run until March 2025 and look at how the equipment could be introduced across the country.

National Highways’ head of national road user safety delivery, Matt Staton, said:

“We know that distracted driving and not wearing seatbelts were key factors in a high number of incidents that resulted in people being killed or seriously injured. “Working with our police partners we want to reduce such dangerous driving and reduce the risks posed to both the drivers and other people. We believe that using technology like this will make people seriously consider their driving behaviour. “We will continue to invest in technology that could help make sure everyone using our roads gets home safe and well.” Matt Staton

The technology – which will also be fitted to fixed gantries as well as mobile vehicles – uses AI to analyse the images captured.

The results are then passed to forces to consider potential action. Fines are up to £500 can be issued for not wearing a seatbelt or £1,000 for using a mobile phone while driving.

Dr Jamie Uff, who has been managing the deployment of the technology, said:

“Our work to date has highlighted the scale of the issue, has shown that technology can play a valuable role and that there is much still to be understood about driver behaviour given the new insights gained. “Expanding the deployments and integrating data processing with police systems is an important step towards this technology making a significant contribution to road safety.” Dr Jamie Uff