Part of Lichfield’s Garden of Remembrance will be dug up next week to repair a collapsed sewer.

The issue was discovered after investigations into flooding at nearby Beacon Park.

Severn Trent will now carry out repairs starting early next week which will see a section of the gardens cordoned off.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“I’m sure people will notice the works going on in the gardens next week, and some people will naturally be concerned about this happening in our space for public remembrance and so close to the War Memorial. “I’d like to reassure everyone that the works will be undertaken sensitively and that we have received an assurance from Severn Trent that the garden will be made right when they’ve been able to complete the sewer repairs.” Cllr Dave Robertson

The work – which will also see tankers parked outside the gardens – is expected to take around a week to complete.