Chasetown will be desperate to remedy their three-game losing streak as they welcome Widnes this weekend.

A 12th minute Jayden Campbell strike was the only consolation as The Scholars bowed out of the Staffordshire Senior Cup in midweek against Leek Town.

However, Mark Swann and his men will now turn their attention back to league action as they search for three more points to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The visitors sit just one place behind Chasetown in the table and have recorded three wins in their previous five games, despite losing last time out against Witton Albion.

A victory for The Scholars could see them climb back into play-off places depending on other results from around the division.

Kick off today (24th February) is at 3pm.