A councillor has called for more action to tackle the shortage of “genuinely affordable” homes to rent across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The issue is raised in a motion submitted by Cllr Russ Bragger to a meeting of Lichfield District Council next week.

He is calling on the local authority to accelerate plans to address the problems facing residents.

His motion says:

“This council, recognising the severe shortage of decent homes to rent at genuinely affordable levels across our district, asks that the cabinet, acting on behalf of the council as shareholder in the company, requests that the council’s Local Authority Trading Company immediately draw up plans with a clear timeline for building and acquiring housing at social rents across the district and that there is liaison with a cross party working group of councillors in doing this.” Cllr Russ Bragger’s motion

Cllr Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, said it was important that the local authority played its part in helping to find solutions to the problem.

“Everyone agrees Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages have a chronic shortage of social housing for rent, so I don’t understand why the council have not been building and buying them already. “We have some capital money from housing developers and from historic council house sales in the bank. “Our lower paid young people have to move out of Lichfield to afford a place to live so it is about time the council stepped up and used the money they have.” Cllr Russ Bragger, Lichfield District Council

The motion will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council on Tuesday (27th February).