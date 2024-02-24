Chasetown suffered last-gasp disappointment as an injury time Widnes goal saw the points shared at The Scholars Ground.

The hosts started on the front foot, with Johno Atherton having two runs at goal that were repelled by the visiting defence.

It was thoroughly deserved when the deadlock was broken after Atherton crossed from the Chasetown left and Danny Glover dived in at the far post to head beyond Cameron Terry.

Widnes began a spell of putting the hosts under pressure before The Scholars almost scored a second when Jayden Campbell ran half the field before Terry saved comfortably.

Atherton almost turned provider once more when he carved out a chance but Glover could only volley over the bar.

In stoppage time, Widnes thought they had snatched a dramatic leveller but the referee awarded a free kick for handball after discussion with his assistant.

Widnes did equalise, however, when almost the last kick of the game saw Jack McGowan get on the end of a free-kick to score.