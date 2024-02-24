Lichfield will hope the weather fails to thwart their efforts to strengthen their grip on top spot in the table this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens saw their last attempt to take on rivals Long Eaton washed out.

Just two points separates Lichfield and their third placed hosts in the table, with Tamworth currently sandwiched between them.

While Long Eaton have played a game less than the Cooke Fields side, Lichfield have a fixture in hand on Tamworth.

Kick-off at Long Eaton this afternoon (24th February) is at 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, Lichfield’s under 16 side will be hoping for Staffordshire County Cup glory tomorrow when they head for Stoke to face Telford in the final.