Lichfield’s MP has hailed a local care home after paying a visit to the facility in Fradley.

Sir Michael Fabricant was given a tour of dementia care site, Bowbrook.

The Conservative MP said:

“I was hugely impressed with the facilities. “The centre is divided into separate households each with their own communal areas and dedicated staff. The facilities are incredible including communal areas and gardens, courtyards, and a roof terrace. “Frankly, it is more like a smart hotel than a care centre.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Sir Michael said he would also be picking up some areas of concern that were raised during his visit about the ability of visitors to access the facility.

“I was very grateful to Lucie Willday for showing me around and explaining the issues which are affecting them – one of which is the lack of a bus stop by the centre which makes it difficult for visitors who don’t have their own transport. “This is an issue I will be taking up with the bus company and the county council.” Sir Michael Fabricant