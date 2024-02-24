A show celebrating the music of The Beatles is coming to Lichfield.

The hits of the Fab Four will be recreated by The Beatles Sound at Lichfield Guildhall on 9th March.

A spokesperson for concert organiser Lichfield Arts said:

“The Beatles Sound have lovingly created a fantastic show of The Beatles music that celebrates all the hits.

“The attention to detail the band has put into the show is second to none. All songs are performed 100% live with no pre-recorded backing music and using all the iconic authentic instruments and amplifiers.

“Gone are the gimmicky wigs and costumes – the show really is all about the music.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson