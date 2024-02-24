Local sporting fixtures have fallen foul of the weather this weekend.

Lichfield City’s trip to Highgate United has been called off following a pitch inspection this morning (24th February).

Rugby hasn’t fared much better though, with Lichfield’s top of the table game at Long Eaton being called off for a second time after heavy rainfall. The under 16 county cup final due to take place tomorrow has also been called off. The tie with Telford will now take place on 10th March.

But there has been better news for Burntwood after their first team’s clash at Willenhall and the 2nds game at Essington both going ahead.

Similarly, football fans will be able to turn their attention to Chasetown’s home tie with Whittington on the all-weather surface at The Scholars Ground.