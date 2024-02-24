Plans to demolish a Shenstone property and replace it with a new one have been approved.

The development, at 63 Richard Cooper Road, will see a five bedroom home built.

A planning statement said the existing property was in a “poor condition” and in need of significant modernisation.

“The proposed development will provide for a high quality residential development that reflects the scale, mass, height and form of its neighbours. “The development protects the amenity of its neighbours and ensures that the future occupiers of the proposed dwelling are provided with a satisfactory standard of residential amenity.”Planning statement

Full details of the development can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.