Two police officers are set to embark on a charity challenge this summer.

Staffordshire Police dog handler PC Leah Smith and armed response unit officer PC Paige Attwood will take on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of mental health charity Mind.

From 14th to 16th June the pair will climb Ben Nevis, Scaffell Pike and Snowdon – the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales.

They decided to take on the challenge for Mind to support the work it does alongside Police Care UK to help serviced and retired police officers.

PC Attwood said:

“Even though one in four people have mental health problems, most of us don’t get the help that we need. This has to change. “As police officers, we attend jobs involving mental health problems almost every shift. Most of these are where people are at crisis point and are requesting help. “We are great at giving advice and providing that help and assistance for those in need, but, in the process, we often neglect our own mental health.” PC Paige Attwood

PC Smith added:

“It’s easy to forget the amount of traumatic incidents we witness during our daily jobs. Some of these incidents can have lasting effects on officers’ mental health. “We need to get better at asking for help and looking after our own mental health, and to start talking about our struggles and accepting that we are not invincible. “Mind’s presence as a support network to offer information, advice and referrals to local services is invaluable. “We are only too happy to undertake this challenge, in order to raise money to help them to continue their good work.” PC Leah Smith

The pair are hoping to raise £1,850 through their charity challenge. People can donate via their online fundraising page.