Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was stolen in Lichfield.

The blue, 15-plate Land Rover Discovery was taken from a property on Birmingham Road overnight between 21st February and the following day.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“This was a keyless theft of a vehicle, suggesting the relay method was used whereby offenders use a relay box to gain access and drive it away.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 113 of 22nd February.