A Burntwood business is celebrating after landing a regional prize.

Keon Homes, which only began in 2019, won Property Business of the Year at the Business Desk West Midlands Awards.

The company impressed the judging panel with its ability to unlock complex sites and solve housing stock issues by forging partnerships with several housing associations, including Midland Heart, Bromford and GreenSquareAccord.

Managing director Richard Williams said:

“This is the perfect way to mark our fifth anniversary and highlights how far we have come in such a short space of time. “The award is for our staff who are so important to our business. Our mantra is to ‘do the right thing’ and this means how we treat our people, giving them ongoing training and the freedom to bring new ideas and solutions to the table.” Richard Williams

Keon Homes is on course to finish its fifth year in business with a £50million turnover, representing a £12million increase on the previous 12 months.

Staff levels have risen to over 50 people and the recent growth has seen more than 100 jobs created in the local supply chain.

Warren Bolton, founding director, said:

“This is just the start. We’ve had an amazing first five years in business, but now we need to focus on what is next, including making the most of new opportunities and, importantly, helping the region increase its availability of high quality, affordable housing.” Warren Bolton