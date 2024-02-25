A Staffordshire Police crackdown has seen more than 70 driving offences recorded.

Operation Tramline took place over five days earlier this month and saw officers and National Highways officers target key roads across the county, including the A38.

Among the offences were drivers not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and speeding.

Other offences were a motorcyclist having their bike seized after being caught riding carelessly, another biker using an illegal number place and a lorry having an insecure load.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers and local partners in Staffordshire are committed to championing road safety and ensuring we continue to minimise the opportunity for people to be killed or seriously injured as a result of negligence on our roads. “Operation Tramline is one of the many ways we work alongside National Highways and other agencies to proactively police our roads and make sure motorists uphold the standards expected of them.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The operation sees officers driving around in an unmarked HGV cab to spot road traffic offences in real time.

“We’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that road traffic offences can have as well as the disruption that can be caused to emergency services if roads are disrupted or blocked by negligent drivers. “In some cases, offenders do not admit or recognise their negligence, particularly if they have developed bad habits over time such as travelling above the speed limit or not indicating at junctions. “It’s vital that we continue to educate drivers on the importance of road traffic safety and take appropriate enforcement action where necessary.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson