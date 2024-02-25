A Lichfield businesswoman is calling on families to make sure older residents are safe from the risks of financial abuse.

Sara Bennett, owner of Executive Carers Ltd, said figures showed that over 65s were almost as likely to fall victim to fraud as they were to burglary.

She said that people needed to ensure checks were carried out on those caring for their loved ones in older age.

“I urge the families of Lichfield to be mindful of private caregivers for their loved ones. “It is a genuine concern when literally anyone can befriend a vulnerable individual and coerce them into parting with their life savings.” Sara Bennett

Sara said that as well as requiring staff to have enhanced DBS checks, she had also introduced fraud training to her team – and said other firms supporting older residents should consider doing the same.

“I would urge other care providers in the area to join us in this crucial endeavour. Together, we can work towards eradicating financial abuse and ensuring that our seniors receive the care and support they rightfully deserve.” Sara Bennett