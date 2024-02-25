Online workshops are taking place to help parents understand more about gangs and knife crime.

The sessions are being delivered by the Ben Kinsella Trust and are being organised by the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Violence Reduction Alliance.

Topics covered will include the influence of social media, spotting the signs of exploitation and how communities can work together to prevent young people being affected by knife crime.

The free workshops take place from 6pm to 7pm on 12th March – booking details here – and from 7pm to 8pm on 18th March, which can be booked here.

For more details on the sessions visit the website.