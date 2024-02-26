Burntwood had to see off a spirited second half fightback by Willenhall to reach the Staffs Intermediate Cup Final and continue their bid to defend the trophy they won last season.

Early in the second period Josh Canning’s side led 34-10, but three tries by the hosts before the hour mark put the outcome back in doubt.

It needed a superb solo try by Josh Massey on 76 minutes to put the holders safely through to face Newcastle in the final.

It was Massey who had opened the scoring in the first minute of the semi-final tie. Kian Carter made a fine break from his own half to feed Billy Fisher. He was dragged down close to the line but popped the ball up to Massey who ran the ball in. Brett Taylor’s conversion made it a great start for the trophy holders.

Willenhall had the chance of a quick reply, but a penalty goal attempt was hooked wide. However, they did level the scores on 12 minutes following a penalty kick to the left corner. A series of close range drives ended with a try and a fine touchline conversion.

After Luke Rookyard had a try ruled out for a forward pass from a line out, another line out led to a catch and repeated drives before a blind side pass saw Alfie Dewsbury touch down for a rare try. Taylor converted from the touchline.

Willenhall narrowed the deficit with a well-struck penalty goal from 45 metres, but a penalty award to Burntwood brought the next try. Line out possession was moved infield and then back left for Rookyard to break a couple of tackles to score in the corner.

Massey almost had the opportunity to score his second try after Josh Shepherd broke away out of his own half. The backs linked well until the last pass went astray.

Right on half time Carter fielded a clearance kick by the hosts 30 metres out. He evaded the kick chaser to race clean through to the line for an unconverted try and a lead of 24-10 at the turnaround.

The result of the tie seemed decided early in the second period once Taylor landed a penalty goal from 30 metres followed quickly by his side’s fifth try. From their own half, Massey and Shepherd made ground into opposition territory and when the ball was re-cycled out right Tom Shorrock drove well before Rookyard went in for his second try, converted by Taylor.

Willenhall, lifted by a lively home crowd, then stepped up a gear, helped by some loose play out of defence by the visitors. They stole possession at a Burntwood scrum to mount a spell of pressure which resulted in an unconverted try.

A missed kick to touch was compounded by a wayward tap from a line out and the hosts were in again for an unconverted try. A third try originated from a forward pass in midfield. From the ensuing scrum, the home full back entered the line at pace but was tackled just short of the line. The forwards arrived and forced their way over for another try which went unconverted.

A restart not travelling ten metres, a penalty against for wheeling a scrum and a subsequent turnover kept the pressure on the cup holders, but Willenhall infringed close to another score.

Burntwood needed something of their own to release the pressure and it came in spectacular fashion. When scrummage ball reached Massey on the home ten metre line there didn’t seem much on but he evaded the first tackler, bounced off a second and ran through a third to charge round behind the posts for a memorable try. Taylor’s conversion made it 41-25.

In time added on, Willenhall kicked through and won the chase to the line for the final score, although they were close again as the final whistle sounded.

With the pitches at The CCE Sportsway still unplayable due to the recent wet weather, Burntwood 2nds switched their Counties 4 Midlands West (North) fixture to Essington.

They came within a minute of clinching the win but a penalty goal by the hosts saw them edge home 25-24.

The contest was as tight as the scoreline suggests with fortunes swaying one way then the other and played in good spirit. Tries for Burntwood came from Ed Turton (2) and Josh Squire, with skipper Craig Seedhouse adding the rest of the tally from the tee.

This weekend Burntwood 1sts welcome Stafford to The CCE Sportsway for what is also the club’s Patrons’ Day. The 2nds travel to face Bloxwich. Both kick-offs now revert to 3pm.

The 3rds are due to host Eccleshall 2nds on Friday evening.