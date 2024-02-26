Drivers are being warned of delays due to road closures in Lichfield this week.

Carriageway repairs will take place on a number of routes on 28th February.

A temporary traffic regulation notice reveals that Upper St John Street and Long Bridge Road will be shut for the work.

Meanwhile, a stretch of Christchurch Lane from the junction with Walsall Road and The Dell will also close.

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said:

“Access will be available for pedestrians and for vehicles being used in connection with the works and for emergency services vehicles and for vehicles requiring access to properties on the length of road which is closed.” Staffordshire County Council