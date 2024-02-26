Figures have revealed the scale of council tax bills facing households in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Members of Lichfield District Council will agree their plans for the precept – the share of the bills they take – at a meeting tomorrow (27th February).

A report from the local authority shows that those living in an average Band D property could see an annual increase averaging 4.74% – or more than £95 – when all elements are totalled.

2023/24 2024/25 Increase (£) Increase (%) Lichfield District Council £187.85 £192.85 £5 2.66% Staffordshire County Council £1,471.23 £1,544.64 £73.41 4.99% Staffordshire Commissioner (Police) £260.57 £273.57 £13 4.99% Staffordshire Commissioner (Fire and rescue) £84.25 £86.77 £2.52 2.99% City, town and parish councils (average) £53.86 £57.37 £3.51 6.52% Total £2,057.76 £2,155.20 £97.44 4.74% Average Band D council tax in Lichfield District

The different precepts are used to make up the overall council tax bill for residents in Lichfield District.

Other elements making up the total include contributions to Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service via the Staffordshire Commissioner’s office, as well as parish, town or city councils and Staffordshire County Council.

However, the exact amount paid by each household will vary because of the different levels set at an individual parish level.

Use the drop down menu to see how the alternative bands will tally up for each area across Lichfield District.