The latest talk in a series of political discussions at Lichfield Cathedral will focus on the housing crisis.

The Faithfully Political Lent series on Wednesday (28th February) will feature The Revd Dr Malcolm Brown, director of public affairs for the Church of England.

A spokesperson said:

“In an election year, and when political issues are high profile, this set of Faithfully Political talks by leading thinkers will equip Christians to approach the complexity of contemporary political life, and the big issues, with a sense of theological confidence and knowledge.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

The event runs from 7.15pm to 9pm.

To register to attend visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.