Members of the local Ukrainian community have welcomed the Mayor of Lichfield to the opening of a poignant new photographic exhibition in the city.

New Lives, Same People – Ukrainians in Wartime uses photographs to highlight the impact the war with Russia is having on ordinary people.

To mark the arrival of the exhibition at The Hub at St Mary’s, Cllr Ann Hughes was invited along by Lichfield District City of Sanctuary and Ukrainians who are now living in Lichfield.

A spokesperson said:

“Cllr Hughes spoke movingly of the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people and their remarkable resilience as they marked the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of their country.” Lichfield District City of Sanctuary spokesperson

The free exhibition runs until 28th February. For more details, visit The Hub at St Mary’s website