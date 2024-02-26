Plans have been submitted for a new floodlit sporting facility in Beacon Park.

The four padel tennis courts would be built alongside the Shaw Lane car park.

The development also includes a “facilities building” with office, toilet and waiting area.

A planning statement said:

“Padel is generally described as the fastest growing sport in the world and is increasingly becoming the fastest growing sport in the UK. “It is easy to learn and popular with women and men and played by people of all ages and abilities. “The new padel courts will diversify the sports offering at Beacon Park and will increase the overall leisure opportunities for the local community.” Planning statement

Padel tennis is similar to tennis but has court walls which can be used by players with participants using a stringless bat.

“The proposal will provide additional recreational services that are lacking in Lichfield. It will complement the existing parks facilities and consequently become a positive contribution to the area.” Planning statement

But an objection to the planning application said the courts would impact on other users of Beacon Park.

“This development would reduce the open space available to and currently enjoyed by users of Beacon Park – once gone they can never be reclaimed and should therefore be preserved. “The area of green space from the west car park all the way to the footpath is enjoyed throughout the year by families, dog walkers and picnic goers. “It is not just the area to be built on which would be affected but also the surrounding grounds which would no longer be appealing for use due to their proximity to this development. Floodlights and noise would also negativly impact close neighbours. “Other more suitable locations for this development exist within Lichfield which would not impact the open park spaces, for example Lichfield Sports Club or Friary Grange Leisure Centre.” Planning objection

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.