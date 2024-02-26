Plans to convert an outbuilding in Stonnall into a standalone home have been approved.

The development at Stonnall House Farm on Mill Lane will see the creation of a two bedroom property.

A planning statement said:

“The application building, sited within the wider Stonnall House Farm, is located to the south of Mill Lane within Lower Stonnall and is used as a garage and ancillary accommodation. “It was formerly associated with The Keepers Lodge to the south as ancillary accommodation and garage before the dwelling was recently sold separately. “The conversion of the building to residential use can be undertaken without the need for the construction of any new structural elements to the building. “Windows and doors would be inserted as appropriate, utilising where feasible the existing openings. They have been strategically positioned so that they do not overlook the adjacent properties. “It is considered that these measures will protect the privacy of both existing and future residents.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.