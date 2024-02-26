The Staffordshire Commissioner has hailed the work of police taking part in a crackdown on vehicle crime across the county.

Ben Adams went out on patrol with officers working on the Operation Bormus team.

Since its creation, the crackdown has led to 129 arrests and 57 charges.

Commissioner Adams said:

“It was great to witness first-hand the hard work that’s going into Operation Bormus and tackling vehicle crime in Staffordshire. “It’s clear just how much the team enjoy their work and the service they deliver to victims of vehicle theft is so important. “It was also good to go out in a response car that has recently been fitted with the latest ANPR technology as part of a £500,000 investment from my office to keep roads safe.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Operation Bormus has also seen a reduction in the number of vehicle thefts, with figures showing a 32% drop in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

Detective Inspector David Rowlands, who oversees the operation for Staffordshire Police, said:

“We don’t underestimate the profound impact that vehicle theft can have on people, businesses and livelihoods. “The only way we’re going to continue making progress in this area is by being proactive. We want to identify more of the individuals and organised groups taking vehicles and target them robustly. “We want to make Staffordshire an increasingly difficult place for thieves to offend and to best protect the hard-earned belongings of our communities alongside local partners.” Detective Inspector David Rowlands